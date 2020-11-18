These days, Mesut Özil is basically a full-time Twitter admin.

Axed from Arsenal's Europa League and Premier League squads, it's hard not to feel for the playmaker as he spends the first half of the campaign on the sidelines.

Özil is no stranger to being in the wilderness due to his unique situation with the German national team.

In 2018, the 32-year-old walked away from Die Mannschaft claiming he had been discriminated against on the basis of his much publicised meeting with the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The country's exit from the World Cup that year also spelled the end of a number of other international careers.

Joachim Löw confirmed in the aftermath that Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels would no longer be considered for selection.

"Now it's time to set the course for the future," he said at the time.

"We want to give the team a new look. I am convinced that this is the right step. The youngsters coming through will have the room they need to grow. Now it's up to them to take on responsibility."

Ozil's tweet

Whatever you make of that decision, Löw can hardly claim it's remedied Germany's defensive problems after Manchester City striker Ferran Torres ripped them apart in the Nations League.

And Özil was more than happy to dig out his old boss on social media, tweeting:

"Time to take Jerome Boateng back #ESPGER."

It's probably a redundant point, as Boateng is now 32.

While he is still doing a job in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich evidently don't see too much of a future in him as the centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season.

Nonetheless, it's another insight into Özil's feelings towards the German team right now.

Boateng may not be the answer, but Löw will be under pressure to come up with some sort of solution.

