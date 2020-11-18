Leeds United news: Club think they landed an 'absolute bargain'

Despite some big name additions over the course of the summer, it is in fact many of Leeds United's promotion heroes who have impressed during their return to the Premier League.

Indeed, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Stuart Dallas have all adapted to life in the top tier well after winning the Championship, keeping the core of Marcelo Bielsa's side together.

Looking forward, however, things are just as promising.

Summer signing Joe Gelhardt who was touted by Phil Hay as an exciting talent and once compared to Wayne Rooney is thought to be marvelling those behind the scenes according to reports from Football Insider.

They claim staff at Thorp Arch are becoming increasingly convinced the 18-year-old has a big future ahead of him after impressing in U23 matches as well as senior training.

Having signed from cash-strapped Wigan, people within the club are reportedly referring to him as an 'absolute bargain'.

With four goals and one assist, the teenager is certainly impressing in the U23 side this season and certainly speaks to an astute recruitment policy when it comes to young players.

While not a product of their own famed academy, the striker would be the latest in a long line of exciting talent nurtured by the Yorkshire giants.

Bielsa has shown a willingness to lean on youth during his stint in charge - handing debuts to the likes of Jack Clarke, Leif David and Pascal Struijk while with Leeds - and, with so many games coming up ahead of the frantic festive schedule, perhaps a space in the squad could present itself.

