The pandemic has put football's home advantage theory to the test in the Premier League and beyond.

Home advantage is just one of many of football's widely accepted, unchallenged truths that supporters have always bought into.

The premise that players benefit from the presence of fans when playing at home has been placed under the spotlight since sport went behind closed doors, and every club has adapted to the new circumstances with varying success.

Clubs with modest financial resources and infrastructures, such as Burnley, have appeared to rely on gritty home performances, characterised and shaped by the vocal backing of the supporters, to stay afloat at this level.

And a quick look at the no crowds league table, per talkSPORT, suggests that the Clarets are particularly suffering in football's new reality.

Indeed, talkSPORT have collated the results of every top-flight outfit since fans were removed from stadiums and revealed how the standings would look after almost half a full season.

There is a caveat for the newly promoted clubs Leeds United, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, who are all in the bottom three having played just eight games at this level.

As many suspected, Burnley are one of the major losers from the "new normal" and sit in 16th place in the revised table on 17 points, though that still puts them five points clear of Sheffield United who have played two extra games.

Without their passionate supporters in stadiums, the Blades have lacked the edge that made them so impressive during the vast majority of their maiden top-flight campaign and sit in 17th as a result.

It's all incredibly compact at the business end of the table, with just five points separating first place Manchester City and Manchester United in sixth.

Spurs sit just a point shy of City on 35 points, while Liverpool (34) and Southampton (34) make up the rest of the top four.

Though the humbling against Aston Villa does serve as a notable caveat, the 28 goals Liverpool have conceded in the absence of fans is the joint-second worst in the entire division.

Only Newcastle United (30) have conceded more, while Man City, the Reds' fiercest title rival, have conceded just 13 times.

There is plenty to digest in what is an intriguing revised table.

