The Undertaker's streak will forever be etched into pro-wrestling folklore.

For 23 years and 21 straight WrestleMania events, The Deadman was undefeated.

He beat the likes of Ric Flair, Edge, Shawn Michaels and CM Punk during that run and it seemed for so long, that he'd never lose on the grandest stage of them all.

But then came Brock Lesnar. In 2014, The Beast snapped the streak in a match that shocked the world.

To this day, many wrestling fans believe that finish was the wrong outcome.

Yes, the streak was bound to end one day, but did Lesnar really need the win?

At that point, beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania should have been used to establish the next top WWE Superstar, someone like Brock simply didn't need it for that reason.

Mark Calaway - the man behind The Phenom - has spoken openly before about Lesnar breaking the streak and he's at peace with it.

Ahead of his return at Survivor Series, he's been reflecting on it again, this time with Kane. Interestingly, 'The Big Red Machine' thought the finish at WrestleMania 30 was botched.

"My reaction, when I was watching, I thought the finish got messed up," Kane began.

"I was like, 'they’re going to restart the match or something because something got screwed up.' They didn’t. I walked out of the room. I was literally so mad about it.

"I know that the streak wasn't something that anybody had ever planned and it was just something that had kind of organically evolved, but it had become a part of WrestleMania folklore at that point."

During the discussion, The Undertaker suggested that he thought somebody younger would have come along to end the streak - and picked Roman Reigns as that person.

I thought there would be somebody, like Roman. I think Roman would have been fine.

Reigns, of course, did go on to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. But with the streak already snapped, it wasn't the huge moment he was hoping for.

