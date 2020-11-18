The former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has listed five opponents he would want to face if his Tyson Fury trilogy encounter is officially cancelled.

Ranked at the top of the Alabama-born fighter’s list is Britain’s ‘Bodysnatcher’ Dillian Whyte, who was the former WBC mandatory challenger before he was knocked out cold by 41-year-old Alexander Povetkin in August of this year.

Like Whyte, however, Wilder would also be coming off a recent setback, having lost his WBC belt to Fury when he was stopped by ‘The Gypsy King’ at the MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas back in February.

Speaking on the Last Podcast with Brian Custer, the 35-year-old was asked which three fighters he would like if the Fury trilogy fell through, to which Wilder responded: “Dillian Whyte, I want Dillian Whyte and I want Dillian Whyte. The dude is obsessed with me, man.

“It feels like he acting like we went together and then we had a bad break up which we can’t get over.”

‘The Bronze Bomber’ also revealed four other potential opponents who could also step in the ring to face him.

“Andy Ruiz will be on that list, as far as hype – Helenius could be one of them – he could come back and get the hype.

“You got Joseph Parker, you’ve got Oleksandr Usyk and I would love to fight him. He called me out at one point in time.

“There’s a lot of guys on the list and when that phone rings, just accept that opportunity.”

According to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, a final decision on the trilogy bout will be delivered this week following the mediation review.

Warren said: “We tried to make it (the fight) again, and we tried to work on it, but it expired, I think it’s well known now that there’s a hearing going on.”

Not only, therefore, will this decision make Fury and Wilder’s futures clearer, but it will also shape the landscape of the heavyweight division going into 2021.

