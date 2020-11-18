Cristiano Ronaldo's game has changed considerably over the past couple of years.

Now 35, he still possesses incredible power and his aerial prowess is second to none.

For a while, there was a myth that he had slowed down, but if Usain Bolt thinks the Juventus forward is now faster than him, then who are we to argue?

It's true that Ronaldo doesn't simply rely on running at defenders anymore. If anything, he's more thoughtful with his positioning and he's still incredibly difficult to mark.

Another myth that began to circulate in recent years - largely thanks to Fabio Capello - is that Ronaldo can't dribble anymore.

“The truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t dribbled [past] an opponent for three years. I did the La Liga commentary when he usually took the double step and left you there," the former England boss told Sky Italia, per talkSPORT.

Countless clips have shown that claim to be, with all due respect Fabio, nonsense. But even if Ronaldo's dribbling isn't the petrifying fireblaze it once was, it never hurts to reminisce about when he was at the very, very top of his game.

A video has emerged of the Portuguese terrorising La Liga defences in the 2010/11 season and it really is something to behold - the pace, his ability to bamboozle players and create opportunities out of nothing meant this was one of his best seasons at Real Madrid.

Check out the full compilation below:

After leaving Manchester United in 2009, Ronaldo had a superb first campaign with 33 goals in 35 games.

But it was in 2010/11, the season shown in the video above, that he really hit the heights at the Bernabeu with 53 goals in 54 games.

Incredibly, he would go on to hit a half century in each of the following five seasons and his ludicrous dribbling played no small part in that.

News Now - Sport News