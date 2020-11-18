You won’t find a footballer with more self-belief than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 35-year-old has always been supremely confident in his own abilities, and this mindset has undoubtedly helped him to scale such lofty heights during his illustrious career.

Ronaldo firmly believes that he is the greatest footballer of all time, ahead of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pele and all the rest.

In 2017, he told France Football magazine, per Goal.com: “I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones,”

“I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists. There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there’s no-one more complete than me.

“No-one has won as many individual trophies as me. And I’m not speaking just of the Ballon d’Or. That says something, doesn’t it? It’s not just a result of the work I do in the gym, like some people think. It’s the sum of many things. Legends like Floyd Mayweather and LeBron James don’t get to their perfect level by chance. Many factors coincide. To be at the top and to stay there, you have to have more talent than the others.”

This incredible self-confidence means Ronaldo enters every match believing he will both score and win - even when the odds are stacked against him.

In 2019, for example, Juventus found themselves 2-0 down heading into their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash after losing away at Atletico Madrid.

But Ronaldo still had the utmost confidence that Juve would be strong enough at home to progress to the quarter-finals.

We know this before his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra leaked a WhatsApp conversation with the Portuguese superstar on social media.

Ahead of the second leg, Ronaldo told Evra: “We gonna pass bro. Home we smash them.”

You can see the message here…

And what happened in the second leg?

Well, as you may well remember, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick and Juve progressed to the last eight at Atletico’s expense.

“Maybe this is why Juve signed me,” he told reporters after the match.

Now that’s what you call an elite mentality.

“This just shows you the confidence, the anger, the determination from the best player in the world,” Evra wrote on Instagram after the second leg. “We should thank cricri [Ronaldo’s] mummy and daddy and of course god for giving to us that nice man and unbelievable player.

“Every big occasion with big pressure my brother always proves he is the man!!! Soo please don’t be jealous I just wanna share and if you don’t agree I can’t do anything for you ...enjoy your life but you have to recognise he is simply the best of the best and don’t try to tap the screen for his number."

News Now - Sport News