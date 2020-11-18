Deontay Wilder continues to deliver excuses as to why he lost his WBC belt to Tyson Fury in the seventh round back in February.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, the American claimed that his ring-walk costume celebrating Black History Month was too heavy and as a result he ‘didn’t have the legs’ for the fight.

Then, last month, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ in a social media video blamed his former coach Mark Breland, who he recently fired, for throwing in the towel in the seventh round and accused him of being on a plot, adding that he spiked his water with a muscle relaxer.

In addition, there was the ‘Glove Gate’ conspiracy where Wilder believed he saw Ricky Hatton pulling down Fury’s gloves to put ‘The Gypsy King’s’ hands in the improper position.

Now the latest conspiracy theory that the 35-year-old Alabama-born fighter has is Fury’s fingernails and how they caused ‘The Bronze Bomber’ to bleed, leaving marks in his ear.

Speaking on the Last Podcast with Brian Custer, Wilder said, as per Boxing Scene: “I haven’t yet heard valid proof of how gloves flap all the way back, why your hands were in the middle of the glove, why did my ear have scratches deep inside my ear?

"Because of your (Fury’s) nails. It’s so many different facts and proof that we have. But it just shows the greatness of it.”

Wilder continued: “I saw in the first fight when Hatton was pulling down your gloves to put your hand in the improper position.

“Y’all tried the same method the second time, but this time, you scratched flesh out of my ears which caused my ears to bleed.”

Indeed, the American went further claiming that Fury had a long history of cheating in fights, telling Custer: “You can go back to the rap sheet and history of him cheating and cheating even going back with the Klitschko fight. “So he wasn’t no better man at that fight.”

Wilder concluded: “It’s so sad that I’m so great in this sport that they had to cheat me. It’s what makes me even more powerful, my legacy even stronger than it already is.”

The pair are set to find out this week if there will be a trilogy encounter to settle this ongoing heavyweight rivalry with the result of the mediation being delivered imminently.

