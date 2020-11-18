Earlier this year, Randy Orton and Edge were involved in a heated rivalry.

Their storyline began after The Rated-R Superstar's return at the Royal Rumble and saw the pair brutalise each other at WrestleMania and Backlash.

Had it not been for Edge sustaining a serious triceps injury in June, the pair would have gone on to face each other at SummerSlam too.

While his opponent has been absent, Orton has gone on to feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, winning the belt at Hell in a Cell before losing it again on this week's RAW.

Reports suggest though, that the plan has always been to have Edge face off with The Viper again upon his return - likely at WrestleMania 37 next year.

However, it's not the only idea being tossed around for The Rated-R Superstar. According to WrestleVotes, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt has been discussed as another potential opponent.

"WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long-standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show."

WrestleVotes then followed that up with another tweet suggesting it could even be a tag team match. However, they did state the match is 'unlikely' at this moment.

"Further: source states the initial idea came up as names were thrown around as possible opponents for a Wyatt & Bliss team at Mania.

"Edge & Beth Phoenix were mentioned. Source states both matches are 'unlikely'. Orton vs Edge remains the plan as of now."

While Edge vs Orton apparently remains the priority, there's no denying that a tag team match involving Bliss and Phoenix would also be fantastic.

Whatever WWE eventually decide to do, it should be epic.

