In these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to find innovative ways to stay in touch with family and close friends.

In particular, what better way to keep in touch than by playing a next-generation console together, in order to keep spirits and morale up.

In addition, it also offers the opportunity of some much-needed escape from the world of reality. Whether it is storming the enemy camps in the latest Call of Duty, experiencing the Wild West plains in Red Dead Redemption 2 or going up against each other in a classic FIFA encounter.

Well, what Reddit user ghost_knight1121 ensured was that the good times would indeed continue.

After finding out that one of his mates, who he had been gaming with for the best part of 15 years, was not able to get the latest PS5, he decided to surprise him with one in order to ensure that they could keep up the tradition of gaming alongside one another.

The two have, after all, gone on many adventures, both virtual and otherwise.

Ghost_knight1121 later explained in the thread that the pair had both been best men at their weddings.

Indeed, the PS5 sold more in the first 12 hours of its release than the PS4 did in 12 weeks, leaving many with the disappointment of not being able to get their hands on the next-generation console.

That did not, however, stop ghost_knight1121, who was inspired to take action and was able to acquire a spare PS5 for his gaming buddy.

Ghost_knight1121 wrote: “Been gaming with this dude for 15 years. Since Rainbow Six Vegas on 360. “I have some good gaming memories with him. He tried but couldn’t get one. Little did he know I was able to get him one.

“Looking forward to playing another generation with him.”

So if you are inspired to follow ghost_knight1121’s example, the PS5 launches in the UK on November 19, while the Xbox Series X/S is already available around the world.

News Now - Sport News