Despite masterminding Leeds United’s route back to the Premier League last season, it was unclear whether Marcelo Bielsa would stay on as head coach in the summer.

The enigmatic Argentine coach is unpredictable, so Leeds fans weren’t entirely sure whether he would stay or leave Elland Road ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

In the end, Bielsa did decide to stay. However, the 65-year-old only put pen to paper on a new one-year contract.

This means that Leeds, who currently sit 15th in the Premier League table having picked up 10 points from their opening eight fixtures, are monitoring potential replacements in case Bielsa decides to walk away at the end of the season - or sooner.

A Leeds source has told Football Insider that the club are “always” assessing potential alternatives in case Bielsa leaves.

And a name at the very top of their list, according to the report from Football Insider, is Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend is currently impressing north of the border following an excellent start to the 2020-21 season.

Rangers sit nine points clear of second-place Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and have won 12 of their opening 14 league fixtures, scoring a superb 37 goals and conceding just three.

The Scottish giants are also on course to secure qualification for the next round of the Europa League after sealing seven points from their first three games.

News of Leeds’ interest in Gerrard comes just months after the Yorkshire club attempted to sign Rangers winger Ryan Kent, per the Daily Record.

While the potential loss of Kent would be a blow, losing Gerrard is surely a far more worrying prospect for the club.

Gerrard is doing an excellent job at Rangers and it’s not a shock to hear that Leeds are monitoring his situation closely.

The 40-year-old, who has made no secret of his desire to manage his beloved Liverpool one day, has unfinished business at Ibrox as things stand.

But winning the Scottish Premiership title could be the perfect way to bow out next summer if, indeed, he is keen on the idea of replacing Bielsa at Elland Road.

News Now - Sport News