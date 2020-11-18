Tyson Fury looked strong in training as he finished his recent session on the punching bag, until out of nowhere, the ceiling collapsed on him.

Of course, Fury is yet to have a fight confirmed with anyone, but continues to work on his sharpness as he prepares for his next fight.

The WBC heavyweight champion displayed great punches and combinations on the punching bag, which ended abruptly as the celling imploded with the equipment coming down with it.

Fury is expected to fight Deontay Wilder as they look to settle and end a long-lasting trilogy of fights. The Bronze Bomber drew with Fury the first time they fought, but the second time round, the Gypsy King won via a TKO in the seventh round, claiming the WBC belt in the process.

In mid-2020, promoter Eddie Hearn said that there has been a new breakthrough in a potential two-fight deal between the two British champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, but that isn't expected to happen until midway through next year.

AJ has a mandatory opponent standing in his way in Kubrat Pulev, who holds a record of 28-1 and has been made to step into the ring against Joshua for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles on December 12.

If Joshua was to defeat Pulev, then he would have a clear path to be able to take the next step in securing a fight against Fury.

It may look easy, but let's not forget that only two fights ago Joshua lost all those titles to Andy Ruiz Jr as he was TKO’d in the seventh round of their bout.

Fury also had a fight planned for December 5 against Agit Kabayel at the Royal Albert Hall, which was scrapped as the WBC champion awaits an outcome on when a potential third and last fight against Wilder will happen.

If Joshua and Fury both win their fights, then we may be able to see a two-fight clause activated for AJ vs Fury, which would be one of the biggest events in British boxing history.

