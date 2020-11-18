Tottenham news: England international reveals he's in a 'difficult' spell with Spurs

Such is the level of competition in Tottenham's squad this season, players with big reputations cannot get much of a look in.

Dele Alli, clearly, is the headline example but the likes of Gedson Fernandes was also recently touted for an exit due to a lack of game-time while on loan from Benfica.

While not going as far to seriously drop a hint he could be leaving too, another Spurs midfielder has recently spoken about the frustrating situation he finds himself in.

Handed the captain's armband by Jose Mourinho earlier this year, Harry Winks spoke of how such an honour had the player 'glowing'. Following an 'honest conversation' between the midfielder and his coach, he looked to be an important member of the team during the early days of the former Chelsea manager's tenure.

However, following the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg over the course of the summer and the redemption of Tanguy Ndombele, the 24-year-old has seen his minutes plummet. Indeed, this season, Winks has only played 257 out of a possible 720.

Not starting a league game since September's draw with Newcastle United, Winks revealed he was frustrated with how things are going at Spurs though did stress the importance of looking ahead and getting back into the team.

"Definitely, my situation at Tottenham is difficult at the moment,'' he said with quotes sourced from Sky Sports.

"It's important that I keep fighting and working as hard as I can to stay in the squad and to stay in the team.

"I want to be a part of that in the Euros and I want to be in the starting XI in the Euros as well.

"But, yes, it's important that back at Tottenham I get the opportunities there and I stay in the team there as well."

Winks has been linked to the likes of Manchester City in the past, though Mourinho's criticism of the congested fixture schedule surely does not lend itself to the idea of selling an accomplished midfielder.

While Ndombele and Hojbjerg have usurped him this season, Spurs have deployed a 4-3-3 formation four times in all competitions this season, meaning there is an extra space for Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Moussa Sissoko to battle for.

Given how many games there are and Winks' standing as an England regular, allowing him to leave any time soon would not be conducive to building a squad capable of battling on all fronts, especially in the January window.

Compared to Andres Iniesta by Mauricio Pochettino, it's been a difficult campaign so far for Winks, but there, as the old cliche goes, there are plenty more games to play.

News Now - Sport News