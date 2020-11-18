Jordan Henderson's injury scare against Belgium was a huge blow to both Liverpool and England.

The midfielder was replaced by Harry Winks after suffering from 'muscle tightness', which seems to be affecting countless players due to a relentless fixture calendar.

While it's still yet to be confirmed whether the Reds skipper is out of the weekend's Premier League clash with Leicester, he won't be playing any part in his country's dead rubber Nations League game against Iceland.

That means Gareth Southgate will likely turn to Winks, Declan Rice or Mason Mount in his place.

England's central midfield is so often seen as a weak link but Henderson is by far the most established option, with 58 caps.

However, one fan on talkSPORT is yet to be convinced by the Champions League and Premier League winning skipper and, per HITC, insisted he isn't international level.

That prompted a firm response from pundit Danny Murphy, who hit back:

“First and foremost, Jordan in any England midfield is the first name on the sheet. Whatever system, as simple as that. No doubt for me.

“I watch all the England games and I am telling you what I think, not what some random guy thinks.

"Jordan Henderson is the best England midfielder that we have got. In terms of an all-round midfielder and being a leader.

“We need him on the pitch. In any formation. Full stop. Done!”

Murphy is, of course, spot on in this case. Henderson may not be flashy, but whenever he's absent, Liverpool and England are often painfully reminded of what he brings to the midfield.

Aside from that, England aren't exactly blessed in his position. Winks is struggling for form right now, starting just three league games all season.

Mount is not a like-for-like exchange, even if Southgate insists on playing him in a deeper role just so he can be accommodated.

Rice, many England fans feel, is yet to really step up despite being a key cog in West Ham's system and Kalvin Phillips is still injured.

It's strange then, that Henderson is still getting pelters from supporters. At least Murphy was able to argue his case.

