Sunderland takeover: Potential owners planning complete restructure

Suggestions Sunderland could soon be taken over must be viewed as exciting.

While the Stewart Donald era does serve as a reminder that new owners do not necessarily mean better days, his ownership has led to a really rather bleak picture on Wearside.

Amid talk the new regime are already interviewing sporting directors, comments from Dean Jones on the Touchline Talk podcast posted on Youtube should add to the optimism.

The journalist revealed that the consortium led by Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus are looking to completely restructure the Black Cats should they manage to complete a deal.

Speaking nineteen minutes and thirty-six seconds into the podcast with Peter O'Rourke, the Eurosport journalist said: 'from what I've heard, they're going to look at a complete restructure, really, of all roles and everybody is going to be under the spotlight'.

Given how important an astute recruitment policy has been to sides looking to progress through the Football League - with the likes of Brentford, Norwich and Coventry enjoying success on that front - bringing in a sporting director certainly seems to be a good idea.

Phil Parkinson hasn't always proven the most popular figure during his time in charge at the Stadium of Light and, while previous reports have suggested there's no reason to think his standing will change too much in the short-term, Jones' comments do suggest the prospective new owners are ready to examine his position.

Though sacking a manager during a season brings it's own problems and Sunderland remain within at least touching distance of the automatic promotion spots, any root-and-stem rebuild will surely see the pressure ramped up following the loss to MK Dons.

