With Euro 2021 looming on the horizon, there has never been a more pressing time for uncapped Premier League players to discover a rich vein of form.

The allure of major international football competitions remains in a league of its own, and players who are eligible to play in Europe's delayed showpiece event will be chomping at the bit to earn selection for the squad in the final months of the season.

Away from Europe, there are plenty of other elite international competitions in the pipeline.

The African Cup of Nations is set to take place in January 2021 and the next instalment of Copa America will kick off in June next year, so there will be plenty of talented players aiming to catch their national coach's attention this season.

With that in mind, here at GIVEMESPORT we've created an XI of the most valuable uncapped Premier League players using data provided by Transfermarkt.

Boasting a combined value of £284.85m, this line-up is laden with aspiring internationals.

Take a look at the XI below...

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale (£14.4m)

Commanding a Transfermarkt valuation of £14.4m, Aaron Ramsdale is the most valuable uncapped goalkeeper in England's top flight.

The budding England international is locked in a captivating race for the number one jersey, with Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson all currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, Ramsdale should take solace from the fact that not one of the aforementioned trio have rubber stamped their credentials as the nation's first-choice glovesman.

Southgate's faith in Pickford is seemingly unwavering, but the race for the number one shirt could be blown wide open if Carlo Ancelotti's decision to drop the 26-year-old against Newcastle United represents more than just a warning shot.

Right-back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£36m)

Arguably the most defensively able player to have emerged from England's right-back factory, Aaron Wan-Bissaka can count himself unfortunate to still be uncapped.

Facing stiff competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and the emerging Tariq Lamptey, the Man United star needs a massive season to stand any chance of earning selection for the Euros.

It's a case of when rather than if the 22-year-old will represent England at international level, but this golden era of right-backs is likely to leave him on the periphery for the time being.

Centre-back: Aymeric Laporte (£54m)

Aymeric Laporte's place in this XI is arguably the most perplexing.

The Frenchman is one of the most highly regarded central defenders in the division, and his performances have been central to much of the success Pep Guardiola has enjoyed at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite his lofty credentials, Laporte remains uncapped by the current World Champions, but his absence can be explained by personality traits rather than due to any perceived footballing problem.

According to Pierre Mankowski, Laporte's coach in France's youth teams, the 26-year-old is not the smoothest integrator, per L'Equipe (via Goal).

“He is a loner. When he communicates, it may seem awkward, because he has a great perception of his value and he shows it.

"In the end, he’s a good pro who has trouble integrating into the group.”

To put it more simply and to ensure you meet your guideline daily amount of irony: Laporte is too arrogant for the the French national team.

Centre-back: Gabriel (£25.2m)

Arsenal's summer signing from Lille is already establishing himself as a firm fan favourite in north London.

Chomping into tackles while wearing his heart on his sleeve, Gabriel is a fine defender with plenty of potential to grow at just 22 years of age.

The Sao Paulo-born talent has played in two friendlies for the U23s and will soon be knocking on Tite's door for a senior call-up if his Arsenal opening is anything to go by.

Left-back: Rayan Ait-Nouri (£18m)

One of the less well known players in the XI only moved to English football in October, joining Wolves from Angers on a season-long loan deal.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is only 19 but has showcased enough tenacity and athleticism down Wolves' left-side to suggest he could blossom into a finely-tuned full-back.

He's a dark-shaded dark horse for a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad amid competition from Lucas Digne and Lucas Hernandez, but he's bound to catch the eye at the very least based on his first few performances in black and gold.

Central-midfield: Abdoulaye Doucoure (£22.5m)

Abdoulaye Doucoure turned down the opportunity to represent Mali at international level earlier this year.

The box-to-box Everton midfielder, who was born in Meulan-en-Yvelines in France, is holding out for a call-up to Les Bleus despite the hefty competition in front of him.

That Doucoure is willing to wait for France provides an insight into his self-belief given Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi and a whole host of other midfielders are competing for international minutes in Didier Deschamps' squad.

Central-midfield: Sean Longstaff (£15.75m)

As the lowest valued outfielder in the XI, it's fair to say that Sean Longstaff is some way off earning his first England cap.

The 23-year-old has not been a regular for Newcastle United this season and won't be getting close to Southgate's squad until he's proven himself at club level.

Talk of a £50m move to Manchester United has faded as quickly as Longstaff's initial flurry of form.

Central-attacking-midfield: Ayoze Perez (£18m)

During his time as Newcastle manager, Rafael Benitez touted Ayoze Perez as a future Spain international and the player himself has made no secret of his ambition to play for the national side, but the 27-year-old remains uncapped.

The fact Perez has either been omitted from the squad or an unused substitute in four of Leicester's eight league games this season is far from conducive to an imminent call-up.

Perez is one of those players who is right on the line between fantastic and bang average, but it still seems incredibly difficult to determine which side he falls on.

Until he manages to prove he edges onto the former, he is likely to remain in international purgatory.

Right-wing: Jarrod Bowen (£25.2m)

Jarrod Bowen is still relatively new to the top-flight and will need to establish consistency at West Ham before he can dream of earning his first England cap.

There is also the problem of England's wealth of options in attacking midfield: Bowen is broadly competing with Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling for a place in the squad.

As a left-footed option, though, the 23-year-old does offer a different type of option for Southgate to mull over.

Left-wing: Allan Saint-Maximin (£28.8m)

One of football's most widely admired talents both for his fearless approach to dribbling and his refreshingly laid-back social media presence.

Allan Saint-Maximin is a constant source of flair and trickery in an otherwise bland Magpies side, but he will need to improve his end product to earn his first France cap.

Having represented the U23 side on seven occasions, the 23-year-old has gained international recognition previously.

Centre-forward: Ollie Watkins (£27m)

Ollie Watkins is evidently a supremely talented footballer.

Despite facing competition from Danny Ings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Callum Wilson and Harry Kane at centre-forward, the prolific opening to Watkins's Aston Villa career, which has seen him net six in seven Premier League outings, underlines his potential to break into the England squad somewhere down the line.

Equally, the depth of centre-forward options is a telling indicator of the strength of England's pool ahead of a tournament that they'll undoubtedly be expected to go far in.

Here's the XI in full.

