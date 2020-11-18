If there's one thing we know about Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, it's that he's a rather huge man.

Billed in WWE as 6ft 5 inches, he was always an imposing figure in the ring.

It seems he's still an imposing figure in Hollywood too. Exactly 'why?' I hear you ask.

Well, it's because during a recent shoot for Red Notice - an upcoming film starring The Rock - he actually got STUCK trying to fit inside a Porche.

He's so big, in fact, that he simply didn't fit inside the car, meaning an entire filming sequence had to be changed around. Johnson told the hilarious story on his Instagram.

"Aaaaand guess who’s too big to fit in yet another sports car and now we have to change the entire shot sequence around," he wrote.

"For our Netflix globe-trotting heist movie, RED NOTICE, my writer/director Rawson Thurber wrote this INSANE chase sequence where I hop in this iconic Porsche and be the bada** behind the wheel that I am.

"Well, after months of prep and costs, buying and shipping this car over to the states - it’s time to rehearse the big chase sequence."

As you can probably guess, it didn't go to plan. The Rock (known from here on out as DJ) broke down the incident.

"It goes as follows: Rawson: 'Hey D, let's get you in the Porsche and I'll line up the shot'. DJ: 'Let’s do it.' *DJ attempts to get into the car only to get stuck because his back is a bit too wide.*

"Rawson: 'laughs'. *DJ continues to struggle trying to shimmy into this Porsche like a big ass brown marshmallow getting shoved into a coin slot*.

"Rawson: 'Wait can you fit?' DJ: 'No.' *Rawson now nervously laughs. Rawson: 'Are you f***ing with me?'

"DJ: 'No.' Rawson: 'Oh my God.'

"After about 15 seconds of uncomfortable silence... Rawson, myself and the entire crew just started laughing our asses off!! F*** it. Welcome to 2020."

Absolutely hilarious. We bet any director working with WWE icon The Rock will be sure to size him up next time!

