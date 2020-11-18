A new era has begun as the trusty PS4 has been replaced with the brand new PS5, which has been released in the US and officially releases on November 19 for PlayStation fans and gamers in Europe and the UK.

But as the new era arrives, it's time to look back and give a fond farewell to the PS4 days, looking back at some of the greatest games we've played over the years.

Metacritic have ranked the top PS4 games of all time, and we have decided to take a deeper look at the games themselves, well, the top 25 games that is.

So without further ado, here are the top 25 PS4 games of all time, according to their Metacritic score.

25 - Shovel Knight - Metascore: 90

The game was released in April 2015 and is an adventure game with awesome gameplay. Its new and old mashup makes it a very enjoyable game and deservedly given a high score of 90 from Metacritic.

24 - Overwatch - Metascore: 90

Overwatch is highly rated and is a futuristic game based on Earth. Being a team-based game brings out the real competitiveness in everyone and has a good variety of characters in the game that make the whole experience that more exciting and fun.

23 - Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition - Metascore: 90

The expansion of Diablo III brought the Ultimate Evil Edition. Embark on a dark journey through Acts I-V to save the world of Sanctuary from ancient and sinister forces. It has fantastic gameplay and an interface that all gamers will love.

22 - flower - Metascore: 91

The creators of flOw brought a new creation into the market. Flower is a very simplistic game that combines accessible controls and smooth gameplay like no other game has done to create simplistic escapism in the game.

21 - Resident Evil 2 - Metascore: 91

A game that was only released in January 2019, Resident Evil 2 incorporated action and puzzle solving which has defined the Resident Evil franchise. Players can play as either rookie police officer Leon Kennedy or college student Claire Redfield as they look to survive a Zombie Apocalypse.

20 - NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition - Metascore: 91

Humans are in desperate need of saving. In a last-ditch attempt, androids have been deployed to fight against the invaders as a war commences and the target is simple: to save the world from the invaders.

19 - INSIDE - Metascore: 91

A game in which a boy finds himself in the middle of a very dark and strange world as he looks to escape from this and find a way out.

18 - Celeste - Metascore: 91

From the creators of TowerFall, this game consists of helping a girl called Madeline survive her journey up Celeste Mountain as she looks to make it to the top.

17 - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - Metascore: 91

This expansion pack gives you 20 hours of new adventures around the land of Toussaint.

16 - Shadow of the Colossus - Metascore: 91

Shadow of the Colossus brings to life creatures that hold special powers that can bring back your loved ones and you must obtain them to be able to do so.

15 - Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - Metascore: 91

A continuation of the Final Fantasy XIV: Online brings in new events and chapters that can be completed to slowly rebuild Ishgard.

14 - Divinity: Original Sin I I- Definitive Edition - Metascore: 92

Set a thousand years after the first game, Divinity: Original Sin II presents a darker and much more grounded narrative which brings the game to life.

13 - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Metascore: 92

Have the chance to explore open worlds, slay beasts and decide fates of whole communities in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The only thing that can happen is fighting back against the Empire and saving yourself in the process.

12 - Undertale - Metascore: 92

In this RPG, you find yourself as a human who is trapped underground with a whole world of monsters with him. You must find a way out or be trapped there forever.

11 - Bloodborne - Metascore: 92

An action-packed RPG awaits as you get dropped into the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like a disease.

10 - Journey - Metascore: 92

Awakening in an unknown world, Journey presents the player with an exotic adventure with a serious tone that allows them to relax whilst gliding through an awe-inspiring landscape.

9 - Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End - Metascore: 93

Set three years after the events of Uncharted 3, Nathan Drake looks to have put his hunting habits behind him but cannot resist as his brother Sam calls him for help.

8 - Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain - Metascore: 93

This concluded the Metal Gear Solid V experience as you came on a last adventure with main protagonist Big Boss (a.k.a. Snake).

7 - Persona 5 - Metascore: 93

Persona 5 brought a twist to the RPG genre as a group of masked teenagers turned their daytime habits to phantom thieves at night.

6 - The Last of Us Part II - Metascore: 93

After their dangerous journey five years ago, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson. Ellie embarks on a journey to carry out justice and find closure.

5 - God of War - Metascore: 94

Kratos now lives in the land of the Norse Gods and monsters and the only thing that he can do is fight and survive to uphold his reputation of a mentor and a father.

4 - The Last of Us Remastered - Metascore: 95

The Last of Us franchise rebuilt its whole game to suit the 1080p graphics needed for the PlayStation 4 and met them commands well with sharp graphics and fantastic gameplay.

3 - Persona 5 Royal - Metascore: 95

An extension to the Persona 5 game is based in the universe of the award-winning Persona. Explore new characters and the new maps that have been created in the story-modes.

2 - Grand Theft Auto V - Metascore: 97

Los Santos awaits as fantastic views, cars, missions and many more are mashed into another fantastic game created by Rockstar.

1 - Red Dead Redemption 2 - Metascore: 97

A game set in the Wild West Era, the game’s atmospheric and fantastic gameplay provides a great experience online that players can enjoy.

