Spurs loanee backed to make huge impact upon return

Ryan Sessegnon didn’t have the best start to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

The versatile full-back, who can also play as a winger, joined the club from Fulham in 2019, back when Mauricio Pochettino was still manager.

Spurs paid £25m for his signature but he struggled to make an impact, playing just twice under the Argentine’s management.

Since then, of course, he has been attempting to find his way into Jose Mourinho’s plans, making 10 appearances in all competitions, including five in the Premier League.

However, the Portuguese appeared to admit defeat on implementing him into the squad in the summer, as he moved to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on loan.

Since his switch, he has played six times for the club, twice in the Europa League and four times in the Bundesliga.

And it appears that Sessegnon is in a fine position to eventually make his way back to north London and find his way into the Spurs starting XI.

Paul Robinson, the former goalkeeper, believes that the England U21 international will be being monitored closely by those at the club, not least Mourinho.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think Jose has got a close eye on him.

“He has been unlucky with his injuries since he came in from Fulham and he never really had a run of games in the first team.

“With the quality that they have got at left-back now with Ben Davies and Sergio Reguilon the have got a lot of quality down that side. Opportunities are limited for Sessegnon at Spurs.

“He is just under the level that Jose wants but he is still a young lad. He has time to learn and develop his game.

“The year at Hoffenheim will do him the world of good and I think he will return for preseason next year a different player.

“I do not think Jose has written him off. He will keep a close eye on how he gets on at what is a top team in Hoffenheim.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Sessegnon is excellent.

The youngster is only 20 and he still has a really high ceiling.

Of course, his time at Spurs has yet to really come alive, but this is a pacey, tricky customer, with the ability to thrive in both the Premier League and in Germany.

Should he enjoy a fine season at Hoffenheim, which feels relatively likely, then he could well end up back at Spurs ready to fight for his spot in the first-team.

It will be a boost to the club because he can play at left-back and on the wing, adding some really versatile squad depth to Mourinho’s ranks.

