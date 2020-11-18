Pundit tips Moyes to make key West Ham selection decision

West Ham United have been in good form this season.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed a fine run since their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the season.

Since then, they have only lost to Arsenal and Liverpool in the Premier League and have beaten Wolves, Leicester City, and Fulham. They have also taken creditable draws against both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

It means they are in a relatively comfortable mid-table position at this stage of the season and confidence will likely be high as they prepare to take on Sheffield United this weekend.

Chris Wilder’s Blades have struggled this season and are currently bottom of the league, having taken just one point from eight games. That was a draw against fellow strugglers Fulham.

The Hammers, on paper, should be winning the game, and Moyes has been boosted by the return of Michail Antonio, who has been in excellent form for the club this season.

He has three goals to his name this season and Paul Robinson, the ex-Premier League goalkeeper, believes the club should bring him straight back in and drop Sebastien Haller, who has been deputising in his absence.

Haller has scored just once this season, in the win over Wolves, after coming on as a substitute.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “When Antonio is fully fit, he goes straight back in.

“I wouldn’t say that Haller hasn’t taken his chance but Antonio gives you a lot more. His all round game is better.

“Antonio got to a different level this season. He has been their best player and he deserves to go back in.

“There are certain players who you need in your starting eleven and he is one of them.

“Regardless of who was playing and how well they were playing if he is fit he comes back in because he has been that good this season.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Yeah, what Robinson said.

Antonio is a completely different prospect to Haller.

He’s hungrier, more willing to run and tackle, and hassle, and harry, and one has to think that he would pose a more significant threat to the Blades’ backline.

He may be a little short of match fitness, having been injured, but he will be desperate to get back out on the pitch and prove what he can do.

When a player like Antonio is champing at the bit, he shouldn’t be denied.

