Leeds move touted to PL star ahead of January

Harry Winks has been a star at Tottenham Hotspur for quite some time.

The central midfielder has been with the club since 2002 and has progressed through the youth academy to become a genuine option in the first-team.

In total, Winks has made 152 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring two goals and laying on two assists in that time.

He has also won eight caps for England, having emerged as one of the best holding midfield players in the country.

However, he has somewhat struggled for minutes under Jose Mourinho this term.

While he has made four Premier League appearances, he was not in the squad for the wins over Burnley and West Bromwich Albion and was left on the bench against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Winks has a lengthy contract at Spurs – it runs until 2024 – but one has to wonder whether he is anything close to first-choice at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He has admitted himself that he needs to play regularly if he is to find his way into Gareth Southgate’s squad for next summer’s European Championships.

And he has now been tipped to potentially seek a loan move in the January transfer window, with Leeds United touted as a potential destination.

Former Spurs right-back Alan Hutton believes that the 24-year-old, who is valued at £25m by Transfermarkt, could potentially play regularly at Elland Road in a team that is built to his strengths.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “He has to make sure it’s a club that plays his way, the style of football he wants to play, and ultimately he’s going to play football.

“You don’t want to go somewhere and be stuck on the bench again so I think you have to pick the right club. It’s a huge decision that he’s going to have to make but I think he’ll have to make in January.”

He added: “Of course, Leeds – even at the moment you look at the likes of Southampton or Leicester – teams that play football the way he would want to play football.

“When you talk about these sort of teams, there’s competition there already. So this is the thing, he’s gonna want to play minutes.

“If he goes down a notch to say a lower half team, is he going to show his potential as much as he would like if he’s doing a little bit more defending rather than maybe getting on the ball and all the pretty things that he likes to do? That’s why I say it’s a hard decision because it is.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This would be a really intriguing move for Winks.

Leeds like to have the ball and move it well, and the midfielder would be a good addition to their midfield ranks.

It remains to be seen whether he would be willing to make the switch, of course; he is still a useful member of Spurs’ squad and, while he is being used sparingly, he may choose to fight for his spot under Mourinho.

Still, Leeds offer an interesting potential escape route should Winks want it.

Ultimately, the decision comes down to the player, and he may believe that playing under Bielsa will boost his chances of finding his way into the England squad next summer.

