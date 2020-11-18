Premier League clubs are more dependent than ever on their owners in light of the pandemic.

Coronavirus has had a devastating impact on club's finances, with games now into their sixth month of being held behind closed doors.

Let's be frank. England's top tier is far from a level playing field at the best of times, largely due to the gulf between the haves and have-nots.

Roman Abramovich's decision to buy Chelsea changed the Premier League forever, while since Manchester City's takeover in 2008, they have won the league four times.

It's staggering between the resources available to some clubs, especially when compared with outfits further down the table.

Indeed, talkSPORT have now compiled a list of every current Premier League side and ranked them by the wealth of their owners.

20. Burnley – Mike Garlick (£62m)

19. Sheffield United – Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed (£198m)

18. Leeds – Andrea Radrizzani (£450m)

17. Brighton – Tony Bloom (£1.3bn)

16. West Ham – David Sullivan and David Gold (£1.56bn)

15. Everton – Farhad Moshiri (£1.9bn)

14. West Bromwich Albion – Lai Guochuan (£2.2bn)

13. Liverpool – John Henry (£2.35bn)

12. Newcastle – Mike Ashley (£2.66bn)

11. Leicester – Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (£3bn)

10. Southampton – Gao Jisheng (£3.1bn)

T9. Crystal Palace – Joshua Harris (£3.6bn)

T9. Manchester United – The Glazers (£3.6bn)

T9. Tottenham – Joe Lewis (£3.6bn)

6. Wolves – Guo Guangchang (£5bn)

5. Aston Villa – Nassef Sawiris (£5.5bn)

4. Fulham – Shahid Khan (£5.8bn)

3. Arsenal – Stan Kroenke (£6.8bn)

2. Chelsea – Roman Abramovich (£8.5bn)

1. Man City – Sheikh Mansour (£23.3bn)

Unfortunately, even for the clubs at the top of the tree, the wealth of their owners doesn't necessarily mean they receive the fruits of their investment.

Arsenal and Manchester United will tell you as much. Stan Kroenke and the Glazer family are both worth billions, but the two fanbases often feel they've been neglected.

At the other end of the table, Burnley's Mike Garlick isn't even worth a 30th of what Sheikh Mansour brings to Manchester City.

Even Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ed, owner of Sheffield United who's best known for giving the Bin Laden family a ringing endorsement, is worth more than 3x Garlick.

Perhaps what's most interesting though, is to see the likes of Fulham's Shahid Khan and Aston Villa's Nassef Sawiris so high. Will we see those teams starting to seriously compete in the coming years?

As things stand, the link between success on the pitch and resources off it is still far too acute.

