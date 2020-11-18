Who is football’s GOAT?

It’s a debate that has raged on for many years, fuelled by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

For more than a decade, the two superstars have transcended the sport winning 11 Ballon d’Ors between them.

Which one is the GOAT? We’ll leave that for the Messi and Ronaldo fans to argue until the cows come home.

Instead, we bring to your the GOAT from the 13 biggest football nations based on a vote conducted by ESPN.

That way, both Messi and Ronaldo fans can be safe in the knowledge that they’re both GOATS of their own country.

Check out the results below:

Argentina

GOAT - Lionel Messi 65%

Runner-up - Diego Maradona 32%

Brazil

GOAT - Pele 79%

Runner-up - Ronaldo 19%

USA

GOAT - Landon Donovan 45%

Runner-up - Clint Dempsey 28%

England

GOAT - Sir Bobby Charlton 56%

Runner-up - Bobby Moore 26%

Portugal

GOAT - Cristiano Ronaldo 86%

Runner-up - Eusebio 10%

France

GOAT - Zinedine Zidane 65%

Runner-up - Thierry Henry 21%

Germany

GOAT - Franz Beckenbauer 63%

Runner-up - Gerd Muller 23%

Italy

GOAT - Paolo Maldini 54%

Runner-up - Roberto Baggio 26%

Netherlands

GOAT - Johan Cruyff 71%

Runner-up - Arjen Robben 16%

Spain

GOAT - Andres Iniesta 41%

Runner-up - Xavi 24%

Mexico

GOAT - Hugo Sanchez 53%

Runner-up - Rafael Marquez 33%

Nigeria

GOAT - Jay-Jay Okocha 48%

Runner-up Nwankwo Kanu 33%

Australia

GOAT - Tim Cahill 72%

Runner-up Harry Kewell 19%

