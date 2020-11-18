If we told you that Liverpool have a better win percentage with Adrian in goal over Alisson, would you believe us?

Well, it’s true.

Liverpool win 84.6 per cent of their matches with Adrian between the sticks.

And winning is what this is all about, right? See ya, Alisson.

Just kidding.

But no other Liverpool player has a higher win percentage with the Reds than Adrian.

And a review of every other Premier League club’s lucky charm throws up some more whacky results.

Frank Lampard should play Marcos Alonso more, for example, and Mohamed Elneny is more influential than Arsenal fans might think.

bettingexpert.com carried out the research, and their findings were shared by the Daily Mail.

Players must have a minimum of five Premier League appearances with their club.

Highest player win percentage per Premier League club

Arsenal: Mohamed Elneny - 61%

Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins, Emiliano Martinez, Matthew Cash - 71%

Brighton: Aaron Connolly - 27%

Burnley: James Tarkowski - 38%

Chelsea: Marcos Alonso - 66%

Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze - 57%

Everton: James Rodriguez - 57%

Fulham: Maxime Le Marchand - 25%

Leeds: Ezgjan Alioski, Rodrigo - 50%

Leicester City: Timothy Castagne - 67%

Liverpool: Adrian - 85%

Manchester City: Phil Foden - 85%

Manchester United: Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 69%

Newcastle: Ryan Fraser - 40%

Sheffield United: Ben Osborn - 42%

Southampton: Kyle Walker-Peters - 56%

Tottenham: Matt Doherty - 67%

West Brom: Matt Phillips - 25%

West Ham: Vladimir Coufal, Ben Johnson - 40%

Wolves: Max Kilman - 56%

So Man City’s Foden has the highest win percentage at 85 per cent, followed closely by Adrian.

Fosu-Mensah has an impressive 69 per cent win percentage at Man United.

Does he deserve to be given more opportunities by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Elsewhere, Chelsea fans have given Alonso his fair share of criticism but the Blues have won 76 of the 116 league games that the left-back has played in, giving him a win percentage of 65.5 percentage.

But summer signing Ben Chilwell has a 60 per cent win record from five league games, so it’s not all bad.

Here are the top five players from the ‘Big Six’.

Arsenal

Mohamed Elneny - 60.8%

Rob Holding - 59.1%

Gabriel Magalhaes - 59.1%

Willian - 57.1%

Hector Bellerin - 55.4%

Chelsea

Marcos Alonso - 65.5%

Ben Chilwell - 60%

Thiago Silva - 60%

N’Golo Kante - 57.8%

Ross Barkley - 57.7%

Liverpool

Adrian - 84.6%

Alisson - 79.5%

Naby Keita - 78.7%

Curtis Jones - 77.8%

Fabinho - 77.4%

Manchester City

Phil Foden - 85.1%

Aymeric Laporte - 82.3%

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 81%

Kyle Walker - 77.2%

Gabriel Jesus - 76.9%

Manchester United

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 68.8%

Odion Ighalo - 66.7%

Eric Bailly - 64.3%

Nemanja Matic - 59.6%

Bruno Fernandes - 57.1%

Tottenham Hotspur

Matt Doherty - 66.7%

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 62.5%

Moussa Sissoko - 61.5%

Harry Winks - 59.2%

Son Heung-min - 58.9%

