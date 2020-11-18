Mike Tyson has revealed the dream fighter that he wishes he could have taken on inside the ring.

Speaking in an interview with Steve Farhood on ShoBox, the 54-year-old said he would have liked to have fought Floyd Mayweather.

The duo have long been paired as two of the best fighters to take to the canvas, but their different ages and weight categories meant they were never given the chance to meet.

When asked by Farhood, 63, who he would have wanted to face from any time period, Tyson instinctively dropped Mayweather’s name.

Pressed further on his response, Tyson said: “I would have loved to have fought him. I wish he was my weight.”

He also revealed that his favourite boxer is in fact the 69-year-old Panama-born Roberto Duran.

Throughout a lengthy, and controversial, career, Tyson won 44 bouts by knockout and two by no result.

During his career he broke plenty of records, including becoming the youngest person to win a heavyweight title when he took the belt aged just 20 years, four months and 22 days old.

Tyson’s boxing record makes him stand among the boxing greats of all time. The former undisputed world heavyweight champion defended his title on nine occasions - defeating Larry Holmes and Frank Bruno as he went.

Floyd Mayweather does, however, have a record worthy of challenging Tyson.

The 43-year-old won 15 major world titles during his 19-year career and was named ‘Fighter of the Decade’ for the 2010s by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Of his 26 consecutive world title fight victories, he registered 10 knockouts.

Unlike Tyson, who lost six fights during his 58-bout career, Mayweather remains unbeaten 50-0.

He took on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in 2017, beating the Irishman with a 10th-round technical knockout to extend his winning record beyond Rocky Marciano’s previous tally.

News Now - Sport News