When Mikel Arteta made the bold call to leave Mesut Ozil out of Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads, he knew it could backfire.

The Gunners have been lacking creativity so badly that they haven't scored a league goal from open play since October 4.

Even if the playmaker is no longer capable of making the impact he once was, it seems strange to see a man with 33 goals and 54 assists languishing in the wilderness.

Aside from his regular tweets, Arsenal fans could be forgiven for forgetting all about the former Germany international.

Arteta has made his stance clear and he hasn't included him in a matchday squad since June 25 against Southampton.

When his exile from the squad was confirmed last month, Ozil subsequently released a statement.

"This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being," he wrote.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays.

"I've always tried to remain positive from week to week that there's maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That's why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta - we've been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

"But then things changed, again, and I was not longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this."

It seems almost impossible for his Arsenal career to turn around now, so fans were very surprised to see him included in the latest training ground squad photo.

Let's take a look at some of the best reaction:

Why did they feel the need for Ozil to be involved?

In fairness, it would probably have made more headlines if he was left out.

He doesn't look overly amused, at any rate.

