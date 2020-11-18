David Beckham is officially returning to FIFA!

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend will once again be a playable character on football's most famous gaming franchise.

EA Sports announced Beckham's return at 4pm today and it was also revealed that if you play FIFA 21 before January 15th, you will receive a special 86-rated version of the Englishman to add to your squad for free.

The former England captain will receive three ICON cards and the ratings for those will be officially released on November 27th.

Beckham's 86-rated card - that gamers can earn for free - will be the first in FUT history to be released featuring a club that the player in question used to play for.

The card is a celebration of Beckham's debut season at Real Madrid in 2003/04 and visually, it's absolutely stunning.

However, it's highly unlikely that the 86-rated card will feature in many Ultimate Teams after the novelty has worn off - which will probably take less than a day.

Beckham has been listed as a right-midfielder and with just 75 pace, the Englishman doesn't stand much of a chance against the litany of rapid left-backs on the game.

Imagine watching him try and get past Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies?!

Thankfully, Beckham's array of ICON cards will almost certainly be far more useable and given the now 45-year-old's worldwide appeal, they'll also probably cost a small fortune.

