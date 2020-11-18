Man City may have chance to land Messi for bargain fee

Lionel Messi is facing a huge decision at Barcelona.

The Argentina superstar, perhaps the best footballer to ever play the game, almost engineered an exit from the Camp Nou in the summer.

Fresh from being humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League, it looked as though Messi would depart on a free transfer, leading to links with Manchester City and former manager Pep Guardiola.

It appeared he would be on his way to the Premier League but no move materialised and he ended up remaining in Spain, seemingly somewhat against his will.

And it now appears that the saga is set to take another twist.

The Sun reports that there is the potential for City to sign Messi in the January transfer window in what would be one of the most astonishing transfers of all time.

They report that, due to his contract expiring at the end of next season, he could be available for less than £50m.

Such a deal would be a colossal bargain; Messi already has six goals and four assists to his name this season in 10 appearances and has scored a total of 640 times in 741 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Barca are reluctant to lose Messi on a free and have huge debts worth up to £437m.

Receiving any kind of fee for the multiple time Ballon d’Or winner is subsequently a priority, and City believe they can convince Pep’s former charge to move in the winter window.

New UEFA rules mean he would not be cup-tied in the Champions League and this would only boost the club’s hopes of finally ending their European trophy drought.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Well, this would be amazing.

Messi is an icon, perhaps the greatest player of all time, and he could make the jump to the Premier League and instantly boost their chances of both wrestling the Premier League title back from Liverpool and of winning the Champions League.

A £50m fee for a player who will be 34 in June would usually be too steep but this is Lionel Messi, and that makes it a bargain.

If he comes in and helps City win a major trophy, the investment will have been worth it.

And let’s face it, we’d all absolutely love to see him tear it up in the Premier League.

