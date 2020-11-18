Leeds eyeing La Liga striker in January transfer window

Leeds United are looking towards the January transfer window.

The Whites enjoyed an excellent summer, bringing in a number of first-team players who have improved Marcelo Bielsa’s team and prepared them for life in the Premier League.

This season, thus far, they sit 15th in the top-flight, already seven points clear of the bottom three and 18th-placed West Bromwich Albion.

They have enjoyed some excellent results, taking a point off Manchester City and beating the impressive Aston Villa 3-0 away from home.

However, it seems plans are already afoot to bring new blood into the squad.

Sport Witness carries a report from Spanish outlet Sport claiming that the club are interested in signing Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite.

The forward has struggled in Catalunya, scoring just once in 16 outings for the club. In four appearances in La Liga this season, he has drawn a blank.

The report states that Leeds have made an enquiry for the Denmark international, and Barca are keen to receive €15m (£13.4m) for the player, who was linked with West Ham United in the summer.

A deal to take him to east London did not pan out, though, and he has been left marooned in Spain.

Braithwaite is said to be open to a departure, and West Bromwich Albion are also interested, potentially casting doubt on Leeds’ ability to bring him into the club.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This doesn’t make all that much sense.

Leeds have a number of striking options available to them, with Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, and Rodrigo all capable of playing through the middle.

The Whites have also scored more goals than any other club in the bottom half of the table, meaning that there simply isn’t the need to sign Braithwaite.

He also isn’t very good; he has never been prolific and has only scored over 20 goals for one club in his career: FC Toulouse.

He scored 40 goals in 149 appearances at the club, across four seasons, averaging out at 10 per season.

There’s no real reason for Leeds to be interested at all.

News Now - Sport News