Dayot Upamecano is one of the most sought-after players in world football right now.

The French international has evolved from a raw talent into one of the best centre-backs around during his two-and-a-half years with RB Leipzig.

Upamecano signed for the Bundesliga outfit from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2017 and has helped Leipzig become one of the best teams in Europe.

The 22-year-old has made 123 appearances in all competitions for the German side and played a pivotal role in their run to the Champions League semi-finals last season.

He's struggled a tad in 2020/21, but there's no denying Upamecano is already a footballing force to be reckoned with and there also aren't many defenders better with the ball at their feet.

As expected, his performances have attracted the attention of Europe's elite, most notably Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Mirror claim Upamecano is top of the Reds' four-man shortlist to replace Joe Gomez, while The Times report that United are eyeing up a move for the Frenchman themselves.

Well, both English giants will be excited to hear the latest Upamecano update coming out of Germany.

The ever-reliable Christian Falk tweeted that the Leipzig centre-back could be sold in January and the club are awaiting the first bids from Premier League teams.

Falk also states that Bayern Munich have already been priced out of the deal, with Upamecano's release clause valued at €45m.

Leipzig will be keen to start a bidding war between the interested parties from the Premier League in order to receive a sum substantially higher than the above figure.

Given the fact both Liverpool and United are in desperate need of a new centre-back, the German club's wish will probably come true.

Liverpool are set to be without both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the rest of the 2020/21 season, which surely means they'll have to dip into the January transfer market.

As for United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side don't lack manpower at centre-back, but there's been a distinct lack of quality in the department for some time now.

Replacing Victor Lindelof with Upamecano in January sounds pretty good, doesn't it Red Devils fans?

