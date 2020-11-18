Ollie Watkins' start to life in the Premier League has been nothing short of remarkable after his big summer move to Aston Villa.

Eyebrows may have initially been raised in regards to a transfer fee that could potentially reach up to £33m but the 24-year-old's six goals this season prove he's capable of performing at the highest level.

Watkins, along with Ross Barkley and Jack Grealish form a thrillingly exciting attack and, according to The Athletic, there's a possibility a man Villa have chased before could soon become available.

They claim that Olivier Giroud, who was linked with a move to Villa Park earlier this year, could push for an exit at Chelsea after seeing his game-time dramatically reduce following the club's summer spend.

With Euro 2020 in mind, the Frenchman is reportedly eager to move somewhere in order to secure first-team football and the report does cite Villa as one of the clubs to have pursued him in the last year.

While Watkins has certainly impressed, moving for Giroud would strengthen Villa no end in a season where its looking reasonably realistic they could challenge for European football. Currently sixth and having beaten Liverpool and Arsenal convincingly, the Europa League does look to be a feasible target this year.

Writing in his own piece on The Athletic, Greg O'Keefe explained how Villa aren't 'satisfied with average anymore' so strengthening the central striking position even further doesn't appear to be out of the question if a player with stature of Giroud becomes available.

Described as the best target man in the world by Eden Hazard, the veteran forward would be an interesting alternative to Watkins and a vast improvement on Wesley.

As the graphic above shows, Giroud beat the Brazilian in key attacking metrics per 90 minutes last season. Clearly, Wesley's lengthy injury absence won't have helped his cause but Giroud's record in the Premier League is impressive and points to a proven striker on these shores who can make an immediate impact.

Operating as a focal point with the likes of Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, John McGinn and even Watkins floating around him, it could be an astute signing to push an already impressive Villa further up the table.

With Wesley out injured and Keinan Davis the only realistic back-up to Watkins, a move for Giroud would be a reasonably ruthless one. Clearly, the former has been unlucky with ailments while adapting to a new league and the latter is a promising youngster, but it seems Villa are intent on strengthening even further.

To that end, Giroud would be an excellent addition.

