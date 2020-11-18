Liverpool dealt another injury scare

Liverpool are in the midst of a genuine injury crisis.

Jurgen Klopp has precious few defenders to call upon as this weekend’s clash with Leicester City looms large at the weekend.

Both first-choice centre-backs, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, are injured and will certainly miss this weekend’s encounter.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is also absent after sustaining a calf injury against Manchester City, while Andy Robertson is a doubt after sustaining an injury on international duty.

It opens the door to Klopp’s first-choice defence all being absent from the game against the Foxes, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

Brendan Rodgers’ men are currently top of the table and can stretch their lead over the Reds to four points if they win this weekend.

And Klopp has been dealt another scare after Rhys Williams sustained an injury on England U21 duty.

The 19-year-old had a “very minor stiff hip”, according to manager Aidy Boothroyd, and was subsequently sent back to Anfield.

Quoted by The Daily Mail, Boothroyd said: “It was in his best interests to get him back to Liverpool.

“With all the players, if there’s any potential injuries or niggles then our medical staff is in contact with the club.

“Rhys wasn’t actually on the bench (anyway) so I thought the best thing was to get him back to Liverpool.”

Williams has played in every Champions League game thus far, completing the 90 minutes at centre-back in the 5-0 win over Atalanta.

He has yet to make his Premier League bow this term but was on the bench against West Ham United and his injury blow means he may be a doubt for this weekend’s encounter with the Foxes.

The report claims that Joel Matip is likely to start at centre-back against Leicester, with Nathaniel Phillips likely to partner him after impressing throughout the campaign, having been thrown in at the deep end.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is likely only a minor injury but it speaks to the bad luck the Reds are having.

They don’t just have injuries in defence, after all; Mohamed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19, while Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Jordan Henderson are also missing.

Klopp is therefore likely to have to play a patchwork XI this weekend, with or without Williams.

Still, one has to imagine that Klopp would rather have him available than not, especially given the way the Reds have been going in recent weeks.

This weekend is a huge game and a loss would be a blow to their title aspirations; without their biggest stars, they will need a performance of champions to down the Foxes.

