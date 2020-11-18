West Ham lining up move for £3.5m-rated right-back

West Ham have enjoyed plenty of success after switching to a three-at-the-back system.

David Moyes has made the tactical switch, shifting Aaron Cresswell from left-back to centre-back.

He began the season with a 4-2-3-1 formation that brought little success as the Hammers lost 2-0 to Newcastle United on the opening day, but he changed tack for the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal and, since, the Irons have been in fine form.

They beat Wolves 4-0, thumped Leicester City 3-0, took a point from both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, and also beat Fulham 1-0; they were also unfortunate in defeat to Liverpool.

The results mean the club are currently 12th in the Premier League table, eight points clear of the relegation zone and just five behind fourth-placed Southampton.

And it seems plans are afoot to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that David Moyes’ side are interested in signing Kai Wagner from MLS side Philadelphia Union.

The 23-year-old has stood out in the America, making 14 appearances in total and even scoring against David Beckham’s Inter Miami side.

A number of Premier League scouts have watched Wagner, who is valued at £3.5m, and the Hammers are named as potential suitors.

Boss Moyes is keen to strengthen at full-back and sees the German as a potentially low-cost acquisition.

Fulham are also interested and it remains to be seen if this will devolve into some sort of transfer saga.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is a nice option for the Hammers to have.

Since moving Cresswell to centre-back, Moyes can only really call upon Arthur Masuaku at left-back, and one has to think that he would prefer more depth on that side of the pitch.

Wagner would be a low-cost, high-reward option and would not be required to play every game, simply to compete with the DR Congo international.

Per WhoScored, he averages 1.5 tackles per game in MLS, one interception, 0.9 key passes, and is fouled 0.9 times.

This is a fine, attacking full-back available for a knock-down price; West Ham should look to get this deal done.

