Rangers news: Steven Gerrard's loyalty is being repaid and then some

Despite a raft of prolific attackers on the books, Rangers' top scorer this season has been captain James Tavernier.

Obviously, being on penalty duty helps but when adding a further nine assists across all competitions to the twelve goals he's scored, the skipper's importance is obvious.

While it's tempting to think of Tavernier as part of the furniture at Ibrox given how long he's been there, suggestions in the Daily Mail hint at how different things could have been this season.

Following some ill-advised comments in a match day programme that saw the former Newcastle United youngster question Rangers' ability to compete domestically, plenty of fans were angry.

To hear their captain concede something like that must have been worrying.

Indeed, the Mail report that there were some serious questions in regards to his future both as captain and at the club in general. However, Steven Gerrard obviously stuck by him and is now seeing that faith repaid with a wonderful start to the season from the 29-year-old.

Should Tavernier lead the club to their first league title in years, those comments could be a watershed moment in his career. Perhaps things had to reach such a low point in order to truly improve.

Gerrard has stuck by his players in the past.

Indeed, Alfredo Morelos' awful disciplinary record never saw him truly ousted despite pressure from outside the club to dispose of the Colombian while Gerrard spoke of how the tears shed by his playing staff following the disappointing League Cup final loss to Celtic showed how loyal they were to the club themselves.

Given how he stayed at Liverpool as a player despite chances to leave, it does appear to be a trait important to the man.

Looking at Tavernier's level of performance this year, he's definitely proved worth it.

News Now - Sport News