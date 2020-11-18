Everton news: Key figure targeted by major European club

The Everton revolution under Carlo Ancelotti has certainly proven exciting.

Indeed, while recent results have somewhat dampened early season excitement, the Italian is one of the most decorated managers around and his pulling power has already attracted James Rodriguez amid links with a move for Isco.

While things are going well now, reports from Italy are somewhat concerning.

According to Il Tempo (via Sport Witness), the Toffees' director of football Marcel Brands is a target for Roma as they look to fill that position themselves.

Indeed, he is supposedly one of the names to have emerged as an option in the Italian capital after reportedly hiring Retexo Intelligence to find suitable candidates.

Having acted as a director of football since 1998, the Dutchman is an obvious candidate given some of the praise Ancelotti has given him.

While the Telegraph noted Brands had changed his tact in that the focus shifted away from young players somewhat when working alongside Ancelotti, the Everton boss described him as doing a 'fantastic' job.

Out of contract at the end of the season, it's only natural that fans may be concerned given his importance. Still, The Athletic did report that those behind the scenes at Goodison Park were relaxed in regards to his future and that Brands' standing as a member of the board meant he could stay even without a new deal.

With the first summer Brands and Ancelotti working together proving to be a success, it seems relatively important that the two are kept together.

