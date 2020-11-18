Leeds transfers: £15m summer target tipped for January move away

Leeds have had a blockbuster start to the new campaign.

Their first Premier League season since 2004, they have gone about it in exactly the way we'd expect a Marcelo Bielsa team to - with sheer entertainment.

Their first two matches of the term saw 14 goals and then in their last two clashes before the international fixtures, there were ten goals.

It's fair to say that Leeds never do things simply.

This, of course, all comes after a summer where they spent close to £100m on new players. Rodrigo signed for a club-record £30m and was followed by the likes of Robin Koch, Raphinha, Diego Llorente and a host of new youth players.

Time will tell whether that investment pays off, but the bad news is that it's increasingly unlikely they'll have the financial power to do much in January.

Leeds aren't usually active in the winter window anyway, predominantly because Victor Orta and Bielsa both acknowledge how tough it is to integrate someone. You only need to look at Jean-Kevin Augustin's failed time at Elland Road earlier this year.

However, that won't stop the transfer rumours from swarming the murky waters like a band of flesh-eating sharks.

The latest news is on the topic of Todd Cantwell, someone Leeds bid £15m for in the summer and came close to signing.

He stayed at Norwich but after a poor start to the new campaign is now being tipped for the exit door in order to get his head straight.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor was speaking to Football Insider and said:

"I think he definitely has Premier League quality.

"You’ve got to understand that when you’re a player like Cantwell you’re probably thinking ‘I wish I got that move’ and it can affect you.

"Maybe Cantwell thought he was going to get a move and it hasn’t happened and he might be thinking ‘oh, I’m back in the Championship’ and his head can go down and his form isn’t there.

"What they need to do is get him back to speed and even if he does want a move, they’ve got to explain to him that he’s only going to get that move if he shows everyone what he’s got. He has to get his great performances back and I’m sure he’ll get his move."

GIVEMESPORT'S Matt Dawson says...

Cantwell was one of the most impressive young English players in the top-flight this time last year so a potential fee of £15m would have been solid business, especially when you consider he was hailed a "terrific talent" by Chris Sutton.

The 22-year-old netted six goals and provided two assists in 2019/20 but his form has dramatically dropped off this year.

He has scored just twice in the entirety of 2020, his last strike coming against Manchester United in the FA Cup back in June.

Cantwell's last league goal? Well, you have to rewind all the way back to the very first day of the calendar year for that one.

It has clearly been a poor 11 months for the winger but as Agbonlahor hints, he may have already had his head turned.

With the way he's currently playing, this might be a transfer that's better exploring next summer, rather than in January.

