Andre Gomes has picked his all time XI

Picking an all time XI is never easy.

It's still just as difficult if you're solely picking players from the modern era, due to the plethora of superstars that have graced the beautiful game over the last 30 years.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - who are regarded by many as the two greatest footballers of all time - are usually the only two that feature in the majority of modern all time XIs.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is one of the few players in world football fortunate enough to have shared a pitch with both global icons.

The 27-year-old spent two seasons at Barcelona alongside Messi before joining the Toffees, while he's played with Ronaldo on numerous occasions during his 29 appearances for Portugal.

Unsurprisingly, both superstars feature in Gomes' all time XI, but the Everton midfielder has made some very bold calls elsewhere.

Former teammate Leighton Baines features at left-back, ahead of the likes of Jordi Alba and Roberto Carlos, per SPORT.

Next to Baines, Gomes has opted for his countryman Pepe alongside the legendary Paolo Maldini.

Let's take a look at Gomes' XI in full...

Baines just looks a tad out of place, doesn't he?

Now, we're not saying the Everton legend was a bad player, far from it. In fact, he's one of the best left-backs the Premier League has ever seen.

The 35-year-old former England international scored 39 goals and notched 67 assists in his 420 appearances for the Toffees, earning a spot in the PFA Team of the Year in both 2011/12 and 2012/13.

A stellar CV, of that there is no doubt. However, Baines is still not quite the calibre of player you expect to see in an all time XI - something he himself would probably admit.

The same cannot be said about the majority of Gomes' XI, though.

Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, Ronaldo Nazario, Cafu, Gianluigi Buffon, Maldini, Messi and Cristiano are all true legends of the sport.

So aside from Baines and - to a degree - Pepe, Gomes' effort isn't too bad.

