Leicester eyeing deal for their ideal Chilwell replacement

Leicester City have enjoyed an exceptional start to the season.

The club are currently top of the Premier League table, one point clear of both Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The Foxes have enjoyed some excellent results throughout the campaign, beating Arsenal, Manchester City, and Wolves in recent weeks.

Brendan Rodgers’ side made a number of changes to their squad in the summer transfer window, signing Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, and Cengiz Under.

Ben Chilwell departed for Chelsea in a deal worth over £40m and they did not truly replace him in the transfer window.

The signing of Castagne helps somewhat as he is able to play at right-back and left-back, but for the most part, they have relied upon James Justin.

He moved to the club in 2019 and has made a total of 11 appearances this season, but reports suggest they could swoop for another full-back in the coming transfer window.

The Daily Mail quotes reports from Portugal claiming that the Foxes are interested in Sporting Lisbon left-back Nuno Mendes.

The 18-year-old is an excellent youngster, one who is growing and developing throughout his time in Portugal.

Sporting have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and Mendes has a £40m release clause in his contract.

The club are hoping to convince him to sign a new contract so they can raise that buy-out clause significantly meaning that Leicester may have to strike quickly if they are to land the teenager.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Mendes is a top player in waiting.

He has made seven appearances in the league and has averaged 1.7 tackles per game, 3.3 interceptions, 1.1 clearances and just 0.7 fouls. He also averages 0.7 shots per game, one key pass and 1.4 dribbles, per WhoScored.

Bar tackles, the 18-year-old outstrips Justin in every department quoted and one thinks Mendes would be a better long-term replacement for Chilwell following his move to Stamford Bridge.

At £40m, the initial price is steep but it’s a valuable long-term investment that could reap significant dividends.

Leicester should force their way to the front of the queue and try to get this deal done in January.

