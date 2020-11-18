Phil Foden has announced himself on the international stage.

Manchester City's rising star was handed a start by Gareth Southgate tonight for England's final UEFA Nations League group game against Iceland.

The 20-year-old midfielder repaid the manager's faith by turning in a wonderful performance under the lights at Wembley.

Foden assisted Declan Rice's opening goal of the evening and then got himself on the scoresheet in the 80th minute to make it 3-0.

But he wasn't done there. Four minutes later, Foden scored his second of the game, lashing the ball home with his left foot from outside the box.

You can watch City man's stunner below.

This kid can play!

There aren't many players within the England setup - if any at all - that are more technically gifted than the Stockport-born midfielder.

He's as skilful as they come and Foden reminded the world of that fact during the game by producing one of the best first touches we've seen in quite some time.

Let's take a look at the 20-year-old's Neymar-esque touch.

Imagine having the bottle to do that right near the touchline and then weighting the touch to perfection?!

Foden makes it look so, so easy and anyone that's ever tried to control a football in that manner will know that it is anything but.

The City man finished the game with the most take-ons completed (5) of any player on the pitch and he also created three chances - a complete performance from the attack-minded midfielder.

What was even more pleasing for England fans and Southgate was how Foden operated alongside both Jack Grealish and Mason Mount.

Iceland just couldn't get near the interchanging trio and for the first time in years, the Three Lions have an embarrassment of riches in the creativity department.

Tonight's performance was evidence - if it was needed - that Southgate has to include at least two of the aforementioned trio in his starting XI at Euro 2020.

