Spurs' summer signing hailed by pundit despite lack of minutes

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer transfer window involved some genuinely headline-grabbing acquisitions.

Gareth Bale returned to the club on loan from Real Madrid, Sergio Reguilon arrived permanently from the Bernabeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made the move to north London from Southampton, and Carlos Vinicius arrived on loan from Benfica to provide some much-needed back-up to Harry Kane.

Every single one of those signings has significantly strengthened Jose Mourinho’s squad, and means that he has a crop of players that is good enough to compete on multiple fronts.

But there was one move that seemed to fly somewhat under the radar.

As they looked to bring in a homegrown goalkeeper, Spurs swooped to sign Joe Hart on a free transfer.

The former England international has won 75 caps for his country and came in as back-up to first-choice Hugo Lloris.

He has already been given plenty of chances, too, playing four times in total in Europa League qualifying and the group stages.

In those games, he has kept one clean sheet, though he has yet to make a Premier League appearance.

Nevertheless, Paul Robinson, the former Spurs goalkeeper who played for the club between 2004 and 2008, believes he has had a huge impact since his arrival.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “Joe Hart has done exceptionally since he has come in.

“He has been given his opportunity in European games and a lot of teams sign English goalkeepers to fill their home-grown quota but in Joe Hart they have made a really astute signing.

“He has established himself as the club’s number two, ahead of Gazzaniga.

“He has already played more football this season than he did last season already.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Hart was never going to come in and go straight into the first-team.

But he is a vocal, impressive presence on the pitch and is clearly still a talented goalkeeper.

Bringing him in has increased the pressure not just on Lloris but also on Paulo Gazzaniga, the Frenchman’s former deputy.

That is no bad thing and his performances thus far suggest Hart can be an asset for Mourinho throughout his time at the club.

Having paid absolutely nothing to sign him, calling this an “astute signing” is something of an understatement.

