Back in January 2012, Chelsea signed three young brothers from Luton Town.

Twelve-year-old twins Rio and Cole Dasilva, as well as their older 13-year-old brother Jay, were acquired by the Blues for a five-figure sum each.

"This is a historic deal to see three brothers transferred together," Gregg Broughton, Luton's head of youth at the time, said.

"And now after six months, we are delighted that they have found a club where they are settled."

If all three went on to represent Chelsea's first-team, the value of the deal would increase to over £1million - a more-than decent payday for Luton.

So how have the trio fared since their moves to west London in 2012? Well, you're about to find out.

Jay Dasilva

Jay has without question had the best footballing career of the Dasilva brothers.

The 22-year-old left-back is currently a regular at Bristol City after signing for the club from Chelsea back in the summer of 2019.

He's played 62 times in all competitions for the Championship outfit, contributing with one goal and six assists.

Prior to his move Bristol, Jay spent a year-and-a-half on loan at Charlton Athletic and was voted the Fans' Player of the Year for the 2017/18 season.

He also has 13 England U21 caps to his name and captained the Three Lions' U19 side to victory at the 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship.

Oh and he also won the UEFA Youth League twice with Chelsea in 2014/15 and 2015/16. It's a surprise that he failed to make a single appearance for the Blues' senior side.

Rio Dasilva

Rio has certainly not enjoyed the same level of success as his older brother.

The 21-year-old right-back failed to make the grade at Chelsea, leaving the west London club at U16 level.

After a spell with Dunstable Town, Rio is now in the Southern League Premier Division Central with Hitchin Town.

Cole Dasilva

Rio's twin brother Cole hasn't fared much better in the footballing world.

The right-back did at least make 18 appearances for Chelsea's U21 side, as well as playing 27 times for the Blues' U19 team.

However, Cole is currently without a club after leaving Brentford this summer. He joined the Bees on a free transfer from Chelsea back in 2018.

It's been a tough few years for Cole, but he has made three appearances for Wales' U21 side during his career.

He's clearly got potential, so a club is bound to sign him up sooner rather than later.

