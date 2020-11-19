Rangers news: Development on star player's contract emerges

One of Rangers' best players, this summer saw Ryan Kent linked with a move away with Leeds United reportedly circling.

The likes of Noel Whelan have talked about how much he'd like to see the winger move to Yorkshire after a stunning start to the campaign with the Gers which has seen him score four goals and lay on a further two assists as Steven Gerrard attempts to end the long wait for a league title.

So, reports from Football Insider should prove exciting for plenty of Rangers fans.

Hours after they claimed Gerrard himself was a target for the Whites, they reveal Kent could be in line for a big pay rise in Glasgow as a result of his form.

The likes of Alfredo Morelos, Jermain Defoe, Scott Arfield and James Tavernier are understood to be the highest earners at Ibrox in a pay bracket that starts at roughly £28k-per-week, with Kent currently said to be picking up £20k over the same period.

Rangers are reportedly willing to bring him up to that level though the publication do state Kent has changed his agent and will now be relying on his brother to look after his affairs. When talking about Leeds' interest in the summer, they say Kent was 'keen to stay' with the Scottish giants.

Given his apparent desire to stay in Glasgow and the fact the club are seemingly willing to increase his pay, it seems safe to assume that he's happy under Gerrard at the moment.

Perhaps a time will come when a bid too good to refuse arrives should he continue his upward trajectory but, if they can agree a new deal soon, Rangers will be in a strong position to demand top dollar.

Averaging the highest number of key passes per league game (2.3, via WhoScored) and the most dribbles over the same period (2.3) while also drawing the highest number of fouls (1.9). Indeed, that points to a hugely important player and surely one who won't leave on the cheap.

