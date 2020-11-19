England’s UEFA Nations League clash against Iceland on Wednesday was nothing more than a dead-rubber.

Gareth Southgate’s side were unable to qualify for the finals following their 2-0 defeat to Belgium on Sunday.

They were playing for nothing more than pride.

However, they certainly showed plenty of pride as they ran out 4-0 winners thanks to a second half brace from Phil Foden and first half strikes from Declan Rice and Mason Mount.

While the young goalscorers and attacking players may get all the praise, some should be reserved for defender Harry Maguire.

A defender deserving of praise during a 4-0 routine win?

Yes, honestly.

Sky Sports gave the Manchester United captain an 8/10 rating and wrote: “Back in the XI after missing the trip to Belgium through suspension and had a far happier experience than his previous Nations League appearance at this stadium.

"There was one misplaced pass out from the back which gave Iceland a sniff but predominantly he was a welcome and eager contributor to England's attack, pressing forward down the left, and could have picked up an assist through a Foden chance. Even tried his luck from distance late on.”

When they say “pressing forward down the left” they really mean it.

That’s because a heatmap of Maguire’s performance shows that he was basically playing as a left midfielder.

It even prompted a player who usually occupies that kind of positioning, Jack Grealish, to praise his international teammate.

But what does that look like?

Well, an individual highlights video has emerged of Maguire’s display and it really is impressive:

And check out some of the reaction to his performance:

Maybe he’s a left-winger after all?

