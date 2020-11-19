Paris Saint-Germain will attempt to lure Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to the Parc des Princes in 2021.

This is according to Spanish newspaper AS, who revealed earlier this week that PSG will offer the revered defender a three-year deal worth €20 million net per season.

Ramos’s current contract expires on June 30, which means he is free to negotiate with other clubs from January 1.

Real Madrid only want to extend Ramos’s contract by one year due to their over-30 policy, according to AS, which has left the door open for PSG to capitalise.

And it’s now been reported that PSG star Neymar has phoned Ramos in an attempt to convince him to leave the Bernabeu for Paris.

Journalist Alfredo Duro revealed on ‘El Chiringuito’ - per Sport - this week that Neymar said he will stay at PSG if Ramos agrees to sign.

Furthermore, the Brazilian told Ramos that Kylian Mbappe will also renew his contract if the Madrid captain arrives next summer.

"Sergio, if you sign for PSG, know that I will renew the following day, but after me, something else will happen... Someone else will renew, Kylian Mbappe,” Neymar is reported to have told Ramos over the phone.

“If you come to PSG, we win at least two European Cups.”

Neymar and Mbappe’s contracts expire in 2022, although the French champions are keen to tie both superstars down to long-term deals.

However, it seems the duo are waiting to see who arrives next summer before making a decision over their futures.

Ramos is not the only big-name player PSG have been linked with recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also reportedly on last season’s Champions League finalists’ radar following reports that Juventus are planning to sell the Portuguese forward in 2021.

And then there’s Lionel Messi, who is not expected to renew his contract with Barcelona as things stand.

However, Manchester City are understood to be leading the race for the legendary Argentina international’s signature.

