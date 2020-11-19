Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp's eventual exit plan hinted at

In terms of job security, you'd surely struggle to find a man more in charge of his own future than Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

Of course, anything can happen in football, but his work in bringing the Merseyside giants back to the top table of European football puts him in good stead should there be any drop off in form and, as David Ornstein recently pointed out, the Reds aren't prone to rash decisions.

So, you'd have to imagine the Klopp era ending on his own terms baring any complete collapse in the next few years. Indeed, according to the Daily Mirror, the German does have plans in regards to managing his eventual exit.

While it must be said that the column does talk about his eventual exit, it is not suggesting anything soon. Under contract until 2024, there is absolutely no talk that he'd leave his post right now.

However, when starting his managerial career at 33, Klopp is understood to have targeted '25 power years' of intense day-to-day management. When his current deal expires in 2024, he'll have worked in such roles for 24 years.

Furthermore, he does also reportedly have more personal desires. He's said to miss family and friends back in Germany (only natural) and 'would like to be more involved in helping his two grown-up sons further their careers.'

At the top of the article, he is said to be at the 'very top' of any short list the German FA might have when it comes to look for potential candidates.

International management would obviously represent at least some reprieve given it's a lighter schedule.

In 2024, Klopp will be 57 having proven himself in two of Europe's major five leagues for a sustained period of time, so perhaps the chance to move into the international scene would be more appealing ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Obviously, all good things do come to an end and although it's not seemingly likely to be a problem for a while, it's interesting to hear what might happen.

