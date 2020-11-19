Unless you somehow haven't heard the news, today is PlayStation 5 launch day across Europe and in the United Kingdom.

The excitement and the buzz of today is almost like Christmas Day as we enter the new era of gaming and it's safe to say a lot of people are scrambling around to try and land themselves a PS5 from somewhere... anywhere quite frankly.

Some people are getting lucky and managing to buy one pretty comfortably with minimal fuss, whereas others just simply can't catch a break.

If you are one of the latter and cannot seem to get yourself one, here's what we know about where to potentially try to grab one.

Argos – Confirmed no stock on sale today.

AO – No stock, no information if they will any on sale.

Amazon PlayStation 5 (disc version) – Stock will go on sale at 12.00pm midday GMT.

Amazon PlayStation 5 (digital version) – Stock will go on sale at 12.00pm midday GMT.

Box – Confirmed no stock on sale today.

BT / EE – Will have stock but only for customers of BT or EE, no details of when they will go on sale.

Currys PC World – Stock will go on sale at 9.00am GMT.

GAME – Limited Stock going on sale sometime after 8am GMT.

Gamebyte – Had some stock two days ago, no information if they will have any on sale today.

Go2Games – No information.

Hughes Direct – No information but “available soon”.

John Lewis – No exact details but should have some consoles on sale around mid-morning.

Smyths Toys – Confirmed no stock on sale today.

The Game Collection – No information.

Very – No exact details but should have some consoles on sale around mid-morning.

