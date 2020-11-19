The international break is finally over.

Domestic football will now be returning to our television screens on a regular basis for the foreseeable future and that really is a cause for celebration.

This week's Premier League fixtures are rather enticing as well. Tottenham host Manchester City at 17:30 on Saturday, while in-form Leicester travel to Liverpool for Sunday's 19:15 kick-off.

It's going to be a hugely entertaining weekend and as usual, Fantasy Premier League players will have to make some big calls ahead of Saturday's 11:00 deadline.

But don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are eight players that look set to dominate GW9 and if you're playing your wildcard, it's probably best to bring in as many members of this octet as possible.

Let's take a look at the eight players...

1. Bruno Fernandes vs West Brom (H) - £10.6m

After Fernandes' virtuoso display versus Everton last time out, it'll be difficult not to hand the Portuguese the captain's armband this weekend.

United's talisman offers both goals (especially from the penalty spot) and assists against a West Brom side that are yet to win in the Premier League this season.

Surely he can't draw a blank in GW9, right?

2. Jamie Vardy vs Liverpool (A) - £10.1m

Vardy absolutely thrives in games against the Premier League's 'top six'.

In his two outings against Manchester City and Arsenal this season, he's scored four goals. This week, he's taking on a Liverpool side decimated by injuries in defence.

The Leicester striker will also be well-rested after retiring from international duty. Jurgen Klopp, beware...

3. Hakim Ziyech vs Newcastle (A) - £8.2m

Ziyech is simply a must-have in FPL from now on.

The Moroccan magician's assist potential cannot be ignored and his cultured left foot is going to be key in breaking down Newcastle's stubborn defence - particularly from set-pieces.

If you're feeling brave this week, hand Ziyech the captain's armband. Although be wary of the dreaded early kick-off curse.

4. Richarlison vs Fulham (A) - £7.8m

Everton's main man is finally back from suspension this week after his red card versus Liverpool.

The Toffees just haven't been the same without their brilliant Brazilian and he'll be eager to impress against Fulham.

Like Ziyech, Richarlison is certainly a captain contender for GW9, especially given the fact he's Everton's penalty taker.

5. Wilfried Zaha vs Burnley (A) - £7.4m

Crystal Palace's Ivorian talisman has been in great goal scoring form in 2020/21, notching five in the Premier League alone.

He appears to be a man on a mission this season and he'll likely have far too much in his locker for Sean Dyche's defence at 17:30 on Monday.

Like Fernandes, Vardy and Richarlison, Zaha will also be on penalty duties in the absence of Luka Milivojevic, a priceless asset this FPL campaign.

6. Said Benrahma vs Sheffield United (A) - £6.0m

The Algerian delivered his first FPL points in GW8, assisting Tomas Soucek's winner against Fulham after coming off the bench.

This time around, David Moyes will all but certainly hand the fleet-footed winger a Premier League start against misfiring Sheffield United.

Benrahma's goal contribution record at Brentford speaks for itself and at £6.0m, he represents outstanding value.

7. Alex Telles vs West Brom (H) - £5.5m

Telles' start to life at Manchester United hasn't been easy after testing positive for Covid-19.

But the Brazilian left-back is set to be available this weekend and with Luke Shaw out injured, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely use the former FC Porto man from the get-go.

Against West Brom, Telles has the potential for a clean sheet, assists and goals - the full FPL package.

8. Matty Cash vs Brighton (H) - £5.0m

We were going to opt for one of Villa's in-form midfielders, but Cash piqued our interest instead.

At £5.0m, the right-back is far from the cheapest option available. However, the former Nottingham Forest man offers so much in both defence and attack.

A clean sheet, assist and three bonus points versus Brighton? Don't rule it out and its baffling that the Villa man is owned by less than 1% of FPL players.

