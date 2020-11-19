The international break is over and that means it's time to start stressing over your Fantasy Premier League team once again.

Given the chaos during the domestic sabbatical, with a number of playing picking up injuries or testing positive for Covid-19, many will have to use their wildcard ahead of GW9.

With so many big-money midfield and striking options to pick from, it's essential to bring in some cheap players as well in order to accommodate those expensive superstars.

So with that in mind as we approach what is sure to be a wildcard-heavy weekend, we've picked four 'differentials' currently worth under £5.0m for you to consider before Saturday's 11:00 deadline.

Let's take a look at our chosen quartet of bargains...

1. Tomas Soucek vs Sheffield United (A) - £4.9m

The Czech midfielder scored West Ham's late winner in the 1-0 victory over Fulham and is a constant threat from set-pieces.

At just £4.9m, you simply can't turn your nose up at Soucek - especially against an out-of-form Sheffield United side.

2. Matt Targett vs Brighton (H) - £4.5m

Targett was outstanding in the 3-0 victory at Arsenal before the international break and we're backing him to continue that good form at home against Brighton.

Villa will back themselves to keep a clean sheet against the Seagulls and Targett is also a threat going forward, as he proved with his assist versus the Gunners.

3. Stuart Dallas vs Arsenal (H) - £4.5m

A bit of a risky option given Leeds have conceded quite a lot of goals in the Premier League this season. However, Mikel Arteta's side are not exactly the most potent attacking unit right now.

A clean sheet could be on the cards for Marcelo Biesla's men and Dallas also offers a significant threat going forward. He scored Leeds' only goal during the 4-1 loss to Leicester in GW7.

4. Neco Williams vs Leicetser (H) - £3.9m

FPL players don't come much cheaper than this! With Trent Alexander-Arnold injured, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will all but certainly hand Williams a start against Leicester at right-back.

The Welsh international may not return clean sheet points in GW9, but could contribute with an assist or two and at £3.9m, he represents amazing value for money.

