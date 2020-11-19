Leeds transfers: £15m target on fire this season after vising Thorp Arch in the summer

Leeds have enjoyed and endured a topsy-turvy start to the new season.

However, that being said, no supporter would change it for the world.

After 16 arduous years of trying to get back in the big time, they sealed promotion to the Premier League for their first top-flight campaign since 2004.

It has been a long road to get back to where they want to be but courtesy of Andrea Radrizzani's investment, Victor Orta's recruitment and Marcelo Bielsa's ruthless regimes, they have formed a dream team.

With the potential of QSI or the 49ers investing still lingering around too, the Whites could become even more powerful.

However, first up will be negotiating a tricky Christmas period before the January transfer window opens.

A promising beginning has been dragged back by two demoralising defeats at the hands of Leicester and Crystal Palace, losing by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2.

Scoring goals hasn't been an issue for Bielsa and co, but shutting them out has been. It's led to assessments that they should have brought in a more experienced 'keeper like Joe Hart or Ben Foster.

That being said, there is an attacking target that could still improve their fortunes.

One player that was on Leeds' radar in the summer was Nico Gonzalez, an Argentine winger currently plying his trade in Germany with Stuttgart.

It was reported that Gonzalez had a £15m asking price but despite claims that he even visited Elland Road and Thorp Arch, a move didn't materialise.

Was this the best decision? Perhaps not. His form since the summer window has been phenomenal.

In the Bundesliga, the 22-year-old has two goals and one assist in just 195 minutes of football. On top of that, Gonzalez has been exceptional for his country Argentina.

During the latest international break, he stood out above the likes of Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and even mega-money Leeds target Rodrigo de Paul.

He scored against Paraguay in a performance where he performed two crosses, made one key pass and was fouled four times. The youngster was also adept defensively, completing three tackles.

Gonzalez then netted again when hie nation took on Peru. This time he provided another key pass and was fouled on two occasions as he attempted a total of four dribbles.

But how does he compare to the Leeds side and most interestingly, De Paul?

Well, in some areas he outfoxes them,

As we can see from the graphic above, De Paul is streets ahead of anyone else when it comes to dribbling.

However, Gonzalez is a far greater goal threat. He takes more touches in the opposition box and attempts more shots than Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and his fellow countryman.

Now, we're not suggesting he's the answer to Leeds' problems but it's interesting to theorise what Bielsa could have received if Orta paid the £15m required.

