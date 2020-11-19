Manchester United are one of - if not the - biggest clubs in the world.

Their history is rich having won 20 top-flight titles, the FA Cup on 12 occasions and lifted the European Cup three times.

This current United squad are nowhere near challenging major honours and last won the Premier League back in 2013.

And after a difficult start to the 2020/21 campaign, it looks like their wait will go on for quite some time yet.

So what better time to look back to yesteryear at some of the incredible sides United have had in the past.

In fact, FourFourTwo have decided to rank the 10 greatest Man Utd sides of all time.

You probably won’t be too surprised to discover the winner…

All images from Future.

10. 1976/77

United weren’t exactly dominant in the seventies but they did claim the 1977 FA Cup, beating Liverpool in the final. It was the club’s first trophy for eight years and, while this perhaps wasn’t the strongest side in the history of Manchester United, that cup victory was very important to what was to come.

9. 1984/85

The signing of Brian Robson for £1.5 million was so controversial that Matt Busby left his position on the board of directors. However, with Robson in midfield, this United side won the 1985 FA Cup, beating Everton. They didn’t win the league but with Mark Hughes and Frank Stapleton upfront, they were capable of beating anyone on their day.

8. 2006/07

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo put their spat at the 2006 World Cup behind them as they fired United to the Premier League title, picking up 89 points in the process.

7. 2002/03

Rio Ferdinand, Roy Keane, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Ruud van Nistelrooy. Not a bad core in any XI. Van Nistelrooy scored 44 goals in all competitions as United won the league but lost in an epic Champions League quarter-final to Real Madrid.

6. 1993/94

Just look at that spine. Peter Schmeichel, Gary Pallister, Steve Bruce, Roy Keane, Paul Ince, Eric Cantona and Hughes. Giggs and Andrei Kanchelskis added flair on the wings. United won the Premier League and FA Cup double that season.

5. 1956/57

Devastatingly, the final season this group of young men would play together before the Munich Air Disaster. With an average age of just 23, they won the league by eight points with a young Bobby Charlton and Duncan Edwards scoring for fun.

4. 1967/68

A decade on from that tragedy, United won the European Cup for the very first time. George Best was regarded as one of the best players in the world, picking up the Ballon d’Or as the club beat Benfica 4-2 in the final.

3. 1995/96

“You win nothing with kids,” predicted Alan Hansen.

Errrr, just the Premier League and FA Cup. United came from 12 points behind Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle to win the league to break the Newcastle boss.

2. 2007/08

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rooney and Carlos Tevez. A front three doesn’t get much better than that. Cristiano won the Ballon d’Or this year after hitting 31 Premier League goals in just 34 appearances. They were solid at the back with Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic in front of Edwin van der Sar. A Premier League and Champions League double was their reward as they beat Chelsea on penalties in Moscow to lift Europe’s biggest prize.

1. 1998/99

Of course. Manchester United’s greatest ever side is the treble-winning team of 1998/99. The league title was won with 91 points, they eased past Newcastle in the FA Cup final while they produced THAT comeback against Bayern Munich. The greatest midfield in Premier League history, with Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to call upon upfront.

News Now - Sport News